(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and McKean Township are inviting residents to join them for a public meeting discussing the replacement of three bridges on Old Route 99.

The meeting is set for Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. in the McKean Township Municipal Building (9231 Edinboro Road) to discuss the replacement of three bridges on Old Route 99 that carry it over Lamson Run and a tributary to Lamson Run in McKean Township, Erie County.

The bridges would be replaced with new structures made specifically for their locations as well as new roadway approaches and guiderails. The money for needed for the construction comes from PennDOT as part of their targeted effort to encourage counties to create new funding for local bridge projects.

Bridge one is located next to the intersection with South Hill Road. It will be replaced with a precast reinforced concrete arch culvert.

The bridge was built in 1913 and and 725 vehicles use the bridge on average daily. Photo courtesy: PennDOT.

Bridge two is located between the intersection with Golden and Stancliff Roads. It will be replaced with a single span concrete spread box beam bridge.

The bridge was built in 1913 and and 650 vehicles use the bridge on average daily. Photo courtesy: PennDOT.

Bridge three is located between the intersection with Golden and Stancliff Roads. It will be replaced with a reinforced concrete box culvert.

The bridge was built in 1941 and and 600 vehicles use the bridge on average daily. Photo courtesy: PennDOT.

According to PennDOT, all three bridges are single span concrete encased steel beam bridges described as being in poor condition and see an average of more than 600 cars drive over them daily.

Work on the bridges is expected to take place during the 2025 construction season; all three bridges are currently owned and maintained by McKean Township.

The proposed detour for the project will use Edinboro and Golden roads and will be in place for eight months.

More information on the bridges is available on the PennDOT website along with digital plans, a presentation and online comment form. The site for the project will remain up until May 29.