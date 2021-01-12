Public invited to view PennDOT plans for West 8th Street multimodal project

PennDOT is inviting the public to view an online plans display for the West 8th Street multimodal project in the City of Erie.

This project will provide streetscape and enhancements for pedestrians and motorists along the corridor.

The project includes several streetscape improvements on West 8th Street between the intersection with Pittsburgh Ave and the intersection with Greengarden Road.

The project will include asphalt resurfacing and pavement markings; the installation of curbs, sidewalks, driveway aprons, ADA curb ramps, and pedestrian lighting.

Work is expected to begin in the 2021 construction season, and will take around six months to complete.