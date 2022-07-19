The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting the public to view the online plans displayed for a project that will rehabilitate the bridge that carries Moore House Road over I-90 in Millcreek and Greene townships in Erie County.

The bridge is located on Moore House Road on Route 4107 between the intersection with Kane Hill Road and the intersection with Martin Road.

This project will include repairs to the bridge deck with new joints, waterproofing, asphalt pavement, concrete repairs to the deck, substructure, beams, and updates to the drainage and guiderail.

The work is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season.

The construction will require a detour for traffic for approximately two months. This detour is proposed to be 5.6 miles and will use Route 8, Norcross Road, and Martin Road.

The existing four-span composite prestressed concrete adjacent box beam bridge was built in 1959. To this day approximately 600 vehicles use the bridge daily.

The bridge has been classified as poor condition.

The plans for this project can be found exclusively online and include a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. You can view those plans here.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

This is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

These plans will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested to PennDOT.

If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Michael R. Hunkele, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at mhunkele@pa.gov, or 814-678-7173.