(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The public is invited to help paint a mural that eventually will adorn the side of a building in Waterford.

A community painting party will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, in Waterford. The party will be held at the Waterford Boro Building Ball Park (30 South Park Row). In the event of inclement weather, the party will move to the Fort LeBoeuf Historical Center (108 High St.). The project is spearheaded by the mural committee of the Waterford Together group.

A second painting party will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 15 at the same location.

“We really want art to play a bigger role in Waterford,” said committee chair JoAnne Lenart-Weary. “We want to expand to other things to build community pride, but the focus right now is the Boro building (mural) to be completed by Heritage Days.”

Ohio Artist Ralph Bacon was selected by the committee to lead the project. Bacon originally is of Waterford.

“He wasn’t selected because he’s a Waterford guy — we just liked his approach,” Lenart-Weary said. “But the fact that he’s from Waterford was a bonus.”

The mural is painted on a PolyCore fabric. When finished, it will be “wallpapered” to the wall of the Waterford Boro Building.

During the party, the public will paint cut-out pieces of the mural.

“Everybody who comes will be helping with the background work, basically like a giant paint by number,” Lenart-Weary said.

For Lenart-Weary and other members of the mural committee, the project is reminiscent of a mosaic project they completed in elementary school decades ago. In that project, each of the students had one piece to add to the mosaic.

“You’ll talk to someone who says, ‘Remember when we did that mosaic?’ — we wanted our grandchildren to feel the same sense of pride,” she said.

The painting party will involves paint, so Lenart-Weary suggested, “Do not come in your ballgown and pearls.”

The mural project was made possible through a grant secured by the Waterford Boro Council.

“They’ve been very positive about this happening and helping to find the funds for it,” Lenart-Weary said.