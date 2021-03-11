Public meeting held Thursday evening to unveil Embrace Millcreek Land Use map

Mapping out the future of Millcreek Township was the object of a special public meeting held at the Millcreek Township Municipal Building.

A small group of people were on hand for the unveiling of the Embrace Millcreek Land Use map.

The map is designed to designate undeveloped property in Millcreek as ready for development, discussing development, or useful as greenspace.

The group is looking for comments and input on any changes. Supervisor John Morgan sees it as a process.

“We would like to get this map approved by May, but if there are significant comments from the public that require us to edit this map, we are in no hurry to get this done. We want to make sure we get it done right, instead of fast.” Morgan said.

Morgan also pointed out there will be a 45-day public comment period. You can learn more and leave a comment by clicking here.