A public meeting is set for this Wednesday for city residents to discuss the Greengarden Blvd. Bikeway Project.

At 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 there will be a public meeting to review a draft of the Greengarden Bikeway Project.

Earlier this month, dozens of neighbors voiced their concerns over the proposed bike lane at a city council meeting.

Several cyclists disagree and support the city’s “Active Erie Plan” which intends to make the region more bikeable.

Mayor Joe Schember says on Wednesday the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback.

“I think they don’t totally understand what we want to do, but we want hear from them, we want to understand their position. We haven’t decided anything definitely. We’re certainly heading in that direction right now, but we will listen with an open mind and try to do the best thing possible,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The public meeting to discuss the Greengarden Bikeway Project will be held in City Hall chambers.