Public meeting to be held to discuss Erie County Parks, Trails and Recreation Plan

The Erie County Planning Commission has announced in a news release they will be holding a public meeting to announce the soon to be completed Erie County Parks, Trails and Recreation Plan.

The meeting will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be held at the Erie County Conservation District, located at 1927 Wager Road.

Attendees will learn information about the plan and are encouraged to provide input.

According to the news release, the purpose of the plan is to set a new direction for the involvement of Erie County in the planning and support of parks, recreation and trails throughout the county.