The one saving grace for residents without power the last couple of days has been the fact that temperatures have hovered above freezing.

That won’t be the case this weekend as temperatures will plummet into the teens and Millcreek emergency officials are encouraging area residents to be prepared.

The Erie County emergency management coordinator said warming shelters including overnight accomodations will be set up in the event of more widespread outages.

However, he said many people who lose power choose to hunker down in their homes. There are risks that come with that choice, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with medical conditions. For those who are more resilient, he still has this advice to stay safe.

“Not putting the generators close to doors, close to houses, making sure you have your supplies that you can stay with for three to seven days…water, food, batteries, and a radio you can use to survive,” said Brian Mesaros, emergency management coordinator for the Erie County Department of Public Safety.

Now is the time for preparedness and an emergency checklist is available at Ready.Gov. County officials do urge those who need a warm place to stay to take advantage of the shelters set up at the Fairfield, Greenfield, and Union City fire departments.