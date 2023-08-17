The news surrounding an offer from Harborcreek Township to buy the vacant K-Mart plaza has people in the region buzzing.

After Harborcreek Township announced its new vision to potentially purchase the vacant Kmart Plaza for an appraised $4.41 million, ideas on what businesses would be the best fit have been the talk of Harborcreek.

“So I was actually born and raised on this side of town. Over the last couple of years, we’ve obviously seen the Kmart Plaza sitting pretty vacant,” said Christopher Hess, co-owner of Rosco’s Bar and Grill.

Some residents say they want to see a Cosco — others, a Wegman’s.

But local business owners say anything is better than nothing.

“I’d like to see anything in there. The more business we have in Harborcreek, the better off we are,” said Leonard Wicker, owner of Midway Inn.

Wicker said he’s owned the Midway Inn since 1977 and that he’s seen Harborcreek business grow during that time. But he said more needs to be done.

He added is in need of a similar change as to what Peach Street saw and that the acquisition of the plaza has the potential to be that catalyst.

“Just go out on Peach Street and you can tell the difference. Every time they get a business out there they get more customers and that’s what we need,” said Wicker.

“Harborcreek’s been doing an awesome job getting new businesses to the area. I know they’ve been trying very hard to turn Kmart into something the community can enjoy. At the end of the day, if they can get the plaza and do anything with it, I think me as well as a lot of other people would be happy,” said Hess.