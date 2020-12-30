Public shooting range closed until further notice

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the closure of the public shooting range that it operates on State Game Lands #109 off Sampson road. The range will remain closed until further notice.

The range was initially closed due to a State Police Investigation of a shooting that occurred there. It will remain closed for the safety of workers involved in a commercial timber operation on block #1 behind the shooting range.

The commercial timber activity is anticipated to be complete by the end of March 2021. Further notice will be given once reopening of the range is confirmed.

Any questions or comments can be directed to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northwest Regional Office at 814-432-3187