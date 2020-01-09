Public urged to be prepared for possible cyber attack

The public is being urged to be prepared in case for a possible cyber attack on the United States.

The Erie County Department of Public Safety sent out the alert in order for residents to begin collecting items they may need. In addition to that, its important to create some form of a communication plan with family members that does not involve the use of cell phones.

“Do we have a 30-day supply or at least a two-week supply of medications, food and water. A lot of water systems won’t be able to work if they have commercial power, so having a good supply of drinking water on hand is also a prominent issue.” said Dale Robinson, Emergency Management Coordinator.