Public Utility Commission approves plan for new “Overlay” in 814 area code

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission voted today to approve a year-long implementation plan leading to the start of a new “overlay” for the current 814 area code. The vote was a unanimous 4-0.

Under this new plan, a new area code will be assigned to the same geographic area currently covered by the 814 area code. The 814 code covers all of parts of 27 counties across Central and Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The biggest adjustment for residents will be the eventual switch to “10-Digit Dialing” and callers will be required to dial the area code plus the standard seven-digit number for all telephone calls.

The Public Utility Commission has also approved a timetable to implement the new overlay area code.