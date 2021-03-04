Public Works employee to make 46 mile run to raise money for downtown Erie businesses

Public Works employee and ultra-marathon runner Patrick Fleming will be running to help save Erie’s downtown businesses.

Fleming will be running 46 miles across Erie County from the New York border to the Ohio border.

This is part of the Erie Downtown Partnership’s Frozen 50 event. Fleming is doing this to raise money for local downtown businesses affected by COVID-19.

“I’m looking forward to get it done and grab a beer downtown and raise so money, so thank you everyone. See you guys on Saturday hopefully.” Fleming said.

Fleming will be taking off on Saturday at 5:30 a.m.