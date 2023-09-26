If you’re in the City of Erie you may have noticed an unpleasant smell Tuesday.

We’ve received several calls from residents across Erie County who say they’ve noticed a smell.

City of Erie Public Works has also received complaints and say they are looking into a cause.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is also hearing reports of a bad smell along 12th Street, Presque Isle State Park and several other locations.

Representatives from the DEP say they are also investigating.