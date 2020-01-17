PUC designation will allow Velocity.net communications to expand Erie County broadband

There could be good news coming for visitors to Presque Isle State Park who dream of having internet access while still enjoying the popular state park has to offer.

Erie based Velocity.net has been designated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission as an eligible telecommunications carrier to improve broadband around the county.

The intended use for the federal fund is to extend existing fiber optic networks. According to a spokesperson with velocity.net, one area being looked at is Presque Isle State Park. State Representative Ryan Bizzarro expressed his comments on the situation.

“It’s important for our businesses and people to be competitive in this region. If they don’t have the type of internet and fiber optic services in order to be competitive, were at a disadvantage. This will bring everyone up to speed in the communities and really help put us on the map.” Bizzarro said.

This is still in the preliminary stages and there is no word on when, or if velocity.net will provide that service to Presque Isle State Park.