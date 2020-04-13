PUC gives tips for staying safe during storm-related power outages

Dark storm clouds gather out at sea off the north east coast as the rain continues to fall over much of the country in England, Friday, June 14, 2019. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is giving the following tips so you can prepare for storm-related power outages as spring and summer approach.

The PUC encourages residents to consider the following tips before a storm strikes your community:

Write down, print or save toll-free outage hotlines for your electric utility and/or your natural gas utility, which are listed on your monthly bills and posted on the PUC website.

Save the website address for your utility’s outage reporting system, which can provide updates on repair and restoration efforts. Those electric utility outage sites and natural gas company websites are available on the PUC website.

Keep your cell phone charged, so you can contact your utility, other emergency services and family members during any power outage.

Secure necessary food, medicine and other supplies, including batteries for flashlights.

Should you lose power during a storm, consider the following:

Call your utility hotline to report outages – Do not assume that the utility already knows about your outage or that others have already called.

Do NOT touch or approach any fallen lines.

Stay away from objects or puddles in contact with downed power lines.

Do NOT try to remove trees or limbs from power lines.

Pre-charge cellular phones or keep a portable cell phone charger on hand. Plan to use a corded phone, cordless phones won’t work without electricity.

Do NOT call 9-1-1 to report power outages – report those to your utility. Calling 9-1-1 to report non-emergency issues like service outages can take resources away from other emergencies.

SPECIAL NOTE: If you see a downed power line, immediately call your electric utility and/or 9-1-1.

Tips to help stay safe until power is restored:

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Do not use candles or other potential fire hazards.

Turn off lights and electrical appliances (except for the refrigerator and freezer). When power comes back on, it may come back with momentary “surges” or “spikes” that can damage equipment.

After you turn the lights off, turn one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances.

If you use a generator, do NOT run it inside a home or garage or anywhere close to a window or vent. Also, connect the equipment you want to operate directly to the outlets on the generator, not your home’s electrical system, which could shock or injure utility crews working on nearby power lines. Additional generator tips are available here.

Check on elderly neighbors and those with special needs who might need additional assistance.

