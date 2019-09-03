Pumpkin harvest season behind schedule

Mason Farms is already hard at work preparing for this year’s pumpkin season.

Harvest is slightly behind schedule by a week and a half due to the raining spring weather. John Mason, owner of Mason Farms, says that although they are behind schedule, the crops are still looking good for this year’s harvest. The farm is looking to bring in hundreds of pumpkins this season of all different sizes, colors and shape for you to choose from.

“You’re going to see a lot of different things, you’re going to see caramel candy apples, and my favorite apple cider and apple cider slushies and of course all those fun treats, the petting zoo, the rides for the kids. ” Mason said.

Mason Farms will open “Pumpkin Town” starting September 14th. This year, the farm will bring in new characters and fall activities for the community to enjoy.