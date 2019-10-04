Pumpkin Walk taking place at Waldameer Park this weekend

















Hundreds of carved pumpkins will be lit and on display for you to check out this weekend.

The pumpkins will be displayed along a one-mile walking trail tonight and Saturday night at Waldameer Park from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Visitors will also enjoy educational exhibits for all ages, along with food and beverages. The cost is a $3 cash-only donation at the door for ages 3 and up.

The merry-go-round will also be open at an additional $2.50 per ride.

The event is organized by the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Erie County and will take place rain or shine.