Purple carnations distributed for International Women’s Day

Women at Magee-Womens UPMC Hamot Hospital were honored today with purple carnations for International Women’s Day.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Allied Florist Association distributed more than 12 dozen flowers to patients and staff at the hospital.

The color symbolizes dignity and justice, which are the two important goals that International Women’s Day aims to achieve.

“To honor them for their contribution to society, to education, to politics, to just being women and they are part of society,” said Gary Foster, Northwest Pennsylvania Allied Florist Association.

Foster added that providing flowers is one of the ways that the florist association gives back.