It’s “kitten spooky” at the Purrista Cat Cafe as they team up with Because You Care to advocate for cat adoption.

Because You Care said it’s been a crazy kitten season and they’ve been overwhelmed with cats to look after, so they took to the cafe to seek out potential candidates for adoption.

North Edge Craft Coffee will be roasting to provide Purrista with a variety of coffee drinks. Baked goods will be available for purchase as well. For a small fee (to help cover the cats’ care) guests will be able to enjoy their beverages and treats while visiting with the cats in the lounge.

The cafe will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday.

“There are so many homeless animals. Really all you have to do is walk through the City of Erie and you’re probably going to see a stray a cat somewhere. So it’s really important that we kind of get the focus off of breeding and kind of exasperating the problem, and really adopt these cats that just need a home,” said Angela Pulling, cat center manager, Because You Care.

Because You Care said that if anyone is interested in a cat, you need to have an application approved. You could even have your cat by the end of the week.

