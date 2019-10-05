Purrista Cat Cafe hosts fundraiser

Hundreds of cat lovers gathered for the Purrista Cat Cafe fundraiser at Bastion Art Studios.

The event hoped to raise donations to open a cat cafe in Downtown Erie where you can hangout with a furry friend and enjoy a cup of java. People had the opportunity to play with kittens from “Because You Care” where Purrista owners will adopt cats from.

The fundraiser also had a two-hour guided paint and sip class, food, drinks and a gift basket auction.

“I want to be that foster place to kind of help get more cats off the street and brought in for adoption so I would love to bring the adopt don’t shop awareness and also have a stress free environment.” said Dena Rupp, entrepreneur at Purrista Cat Cafe.

Rupp hopes to open the cat cafe by the early spring of 2020.

