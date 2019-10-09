Push for stand-a-lone community college in Erie County continues

The push for a stand-a-lone community college in Erie County continues. This time, community leaders are trying to rally support from residents.

The newly formed Community College Committee released an action plan today that will push for the community college.

The plan sets forth a multi-faceted media and advocacy campaign aimed at building citizen support for the college.

Once the campaign is done, officials from the County Executive Office will present the campaign to the Department of Education to show how much Erie County residents want a community college.

The plan was drafted by the nonprofit organization Empower Erie.

Ron Dinicola, Co-Founder of Empower Erie tells Action News this campaign will be funded solely off of private donations.