A sold out crowd of professional fighting fans got the chance to watch challengers square off in the ring, and in the octagon.

The Bayfront Convention Center was home to the 14th Annual Bayfront Brawl Wednesday night.

Spectators getting to see some 20 boxing and mixed martial arts matches.

“We were sold out before the doors even opened from what I heard, there was a line of people out there,” said Ernie Bizzarro, Bayfront Brawl show promoter. “It’s a three month process. Planning, matching up fights, talking, negotiating, setting things up, advertising. It’s a big three months, 90-day ordeal just to set one of these up.”

About 1400 tickets were sold for Wednesday night’s Bayfront Brawl.