(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) broke ground on a campground project at Pymatuning State Park.

The campground will be at Tuttle Point. Pymatuning State Park is located in Crawford County. DCNR announced the groundbreaking through a May 2 news release.

In total, the Tuttle Point Campground project will cost $8 million, which will include new water and sewage lines, a new pumping station, new buildings, new water access features, and the repaving of roadways and parking lots. An existing 75,000-gallon water tank at the site will be refurbished.

The new buildings will be for a water treatment facility, a comfort station and a beach restroom.

The project also includes the installation of a fishing pier and boat launch.

Tuttle Point once housed a campground in the past. That campground closed in 2010 due to funding issues, the DCNR news release said.

The new campground will feature 112 campsites. Inland campsites will have hookups for water, sewer and electric, while campsites near the water will have only water and electric hookups.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

It will take about a year to complete the project, with an expected completion date of April 2023.