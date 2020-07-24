Quality of Life Center’s Summer Program Providing Opportunity in Erie Community

A Summer program is looking to help build an Erie community in multiple ways.

More than 35 teens were able to gain employment to the Quality of Life Center’s Summer Program.

It also gives employees a chance to work close to home.

Local teens are getting work experience and they are getting it in place that’s most to familiar to them.

“I grew up right around that area playing around, so it’s nice to see this place cleaned up since I’ve had lots of memories here,” said employee Ibrahim Rashid.

The Summer work program features 40 local teens.

Two of them are interns through the housing authority and the other 38 were hired through the Qualify of Life Learning Center.

“They are being funded through TANF and the Community Block Grant Funds, so they are able to work for six weeks for 25 hours a week,” said Program Director Veronica Rexford.

Something new to the program this year are landscaping jobs.

This experience gives workers a chance to learn how to use different equipment and clean up the neighborhood.

One worker says the program creates a sense of unity.

“We all feel like a big family,” said employee Kumba Fayra.

“We all come from different places, but when we are together we just feel like one,” she added. “One people instead of many others.”

And as some of these teens look to teach the younger children, they’re also learning about themselves.

“It’s just an opportunity that we all get to do this as staff, instead of sitting at home we get to make money with this program, we get to do multiple things,” said employee Rebecca Kendema.

“We get to be teachers, so that’s an experience for us,” she added.

The program is set to wrap up in August.

So far at least 100 trash bags were filled by these workers as they look to enhance the neighborhood surrounding the Quality of Life Learning Center.