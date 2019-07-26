Question of whether Pennsylvania will join other states in raising the minimum wage

Pennsylvania hasn’t raised the minimum wage in ten years. It’s stil at the federal level $7.25 an hour, and it is the lowest of all neighboring states.

On “This Week in Pennsylvania,” State Representative Stan Saylor said while democrats may try to push the issue again in the fall, he doesn’t think it will pass.

“If you look across the country at companies that are increasing the minimum wage, they’re cutting the hours of workers,” said Pennsylvania State Representative Stan Saylor, York County.

