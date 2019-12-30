Question of whether security belongs in places of worship

Two acts of weekend violence are creating renewed calls for using armed guards in places of worship.

Whether it is a synagogue, church, or a home, you often think you’re safe.

The Hanukkah stabbing and the West Freeway Church of Christ shooting is changing the way people view places of worship, even making some question the security in their own homes.

“This is kind of a level of fear that people have, that they can just be attacked in their homes with a machete wielding individual who could have murdered people,” said Mark Tanenbaum, Member of Temple Anshe Hesed.

These violent attacks around the country are changing the way religious leaders are taking plans of action.

“The synagogue at Temple Anshe Hesed has hired full time guards for every event we have. Armed guards in front of a synagogue, it’s almost unheard of,” said Tanenbaum.

Local religious leaders are looking to create a change in the community. It starts with people creating a peaceful place of worship by voicing concerns and talking to neighbors.

For others the ideas of guns in a house of prayer may conflict with religious views.

“Every location is unique. To say that there should be armed guards in every place of worship, they may or may not be appropriate,” said Father Chris Singer, Chancellor, Diocese of Erie.

Both the Temple Anshe Hesed and the Diocese of Erie are continuing to increase their plans for security by working with local law enforcement.

Both places of worship say they will continue to pray for those lost and affected by acts of violence.