Questions continue to arise for the upcoming school year due to COVID-19

Unanswered questions continue to arise just weeks before kids head back to school.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said the community needs to continue being supportive of school districts’ decisions.

During the county’s news conference, David George, from the Erie County Department of Health, said the state is now using a metric system to oversee COVID-19 cases.

Erie County stands at a “moderate” level, where the commonwealth recommends school districts to have a mixture of blended in classroom and online learning, or online schooling only.

“Some districts might have to go back and look at their plan and adapt to it, but we stressed from the beginning that it has to be a plan that has a lot of room for change and variables. It’s challenging and frustrating.” said David George.

George also says buses will be disinfected after each ride.