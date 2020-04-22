Questions linger over the departure of the CEO of Erie Rise Academy

After the sudden termination of Erie Rise’s CEO, questions linger about the future of the school as well as it’s plans.

Terry Lang was let go last week. The Erie School District’s Executive Director of Operations said that in the midst of a global pandemic, the firing of their top Education Executive was very odd timing.

Neil Brokman who is with the Erie School District said that no reason was given as to why Lang was fired.

There has also been no communications with the school concerning their plans to move forward.

Mr. Lang was part of a team that put together an improvement plan for the school.

The plan has certain benchmarks for achievements. Brokman said since there is no leader at this time, it makes it a lot more difficult to reach the goals of the plan.

“We know that they have challenges academically so, and which is why the improvement plan was set up the way it was. So being without a leader at this time, it to me just makes it a lot more difficult to reach the goals of the plan,” said Brokman.

We reached out to Mr. Lang and Erie Rise for a comment, but they did not get back to us.

Erie Rise is holding a board meeting on Thursday. Aubrey Favors is acting as the schools Interim CEO.