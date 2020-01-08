Questions over Erie’s recycling changes answered

The new year is bringing new recycling rules for Erie residents and questions over what is accepted and what isn’t.

From what containers to what bags to use, the City of Erie is explaining why the change for recycling this year.

Frustrations for some residents are running high surrounding the city’s new recycling policy.

“We use Giant Eagle bags. They’re recyclable bags. 75% of the people in Erie do not recycle, so now the city wants me to spend money for a clear bag,” said Mark Lombardozzi, Erie resident.

The city explained the decision was out of their control.

“We were forced to by our waste hauler. They will not accept anything in bags that you cannot see through anymore. If you put your recyclables in a bag that they can’t see through, they will throw it in the garbage,” said Sarah Peelman, Sustainability Coordinator, City of Erie.

The reasoning why they can’t pay for the new cost on residents:

“Even if the city in bulk could buy a bin for $10 a piece, there’s 40,000 households in this city. That would be like $400,000, that’s a lot of money, so the city can’t do it,” said Peelman.

Clear bags can be found at hardware stores and some grocers. While you’re there, you may also want to see if there is any sort of blue bin.

“It can be any size, shape, it doesn’t have to say City of Erie. It doesn’t have to say recycling. I just has to be blue,” said Peelman.

Waste Management made the following statement regarding the change:

“While the city is now advising residents to use clear bags or a recycling bin, Waste Management prefers material to not be bagged at all and placed loose in a recycling bin or container. Under our contract with the city, we are required to accept material at our recycling transfer station following their new guidelines and intend to honor this contract.”

Items that are accepted for curb side recycling include paper, cardboard, plastic, and metal cans.