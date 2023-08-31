A morning fire that could have resulted in a roof collapsing was ultimately saved by a quick reaction time, that’s according to Millcreek Fire Chief Michael Cliff.

Crews were called Thursday for reported smoke showing out of a six unit apartment complex in the 600 block of Young Road.

When they arrived on the scene, they found light smoke coming from the attic space. Once crews were able to access and investigate the attic, they found an electrical fire.

The fire started from a vent fan in the bathroom of one of the units.

“This was a little difficult because even though there’s six individual apartment’s throughout this building, once you get up into the attack space the entire attack is wide open. We didn’t know exactly which apartment building the fire was starting in, so we needed to make entrance into one of them,” Chief Michael Cliff said.

Crews are currently pulling ceilings of the other units to make sure there’s no extension of the fire. There were no injuries reported.