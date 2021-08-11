Quick but strong winds cause damage to a tree in West County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quick but strong winds caused damage in West County.

Calls for a tree down along Ridge Road in Girard came in just before 6:30 p.m.

A large tree broke which resulted in branches and limbs covering part of the road.

No reports have come in for any damage resulting in any road closures in the area.

It’s a scene repeated in numerous places around the region on Wednesday night.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News