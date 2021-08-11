Quick but strong winds cause damage to a tree in West County

Quick but strong winds caused damage in West County.

Calls for a tree down along Ridge Road in Girard came in just before 6:30 p.m.

A large tree broke which resulted in branches and limbs covering part of the road.

No reports have come in for any damage resulting in any road closures in the area.

It’s a scene repeated in numerous places around the region on Wednesday night.

