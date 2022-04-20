A key piece of the plan to demolish some old industrial buildings on the south side of the East 12th Street corridor is set to get underway on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The work would begin at the former Quin-T paper manufacturing site.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority is overseeing the work that will eventually include parts of the Erie Malleable Iron building as well.

Members of the authority will meet with the media at 1 p.m. on April 21 to talk more about the project, the costs, and the plans for the property once the building has been cleared.