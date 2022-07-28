The former Quin-T smokestack is finally completely demolished. Crews tore down the last 60 feet of the smokestack on Thursday.

Officials from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority said they are pleased with the progress.

The CEO of the Redevelopment Authority said the blighted property stood too long and now they will figure out the next steps.

“We still don’t know yet. We still have to do water and soil testing. There is an underground storage tank at the foot of the smokestack that has to be removed,” said Tina Mengine, CEO, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

The Redevelopment Authority is also continuing with its plans at the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) facility on West 12th Street.