Quinceañera celebration held for local teen over the weekend

It was a Quinceañera celebration for a local teen at the Our Lady of Lake Church.

The teen was sent off in a carriage this weekend while several family members gathered in celebration of new beginnings.

A Quinceañera is a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday. The cultural roots of the celebration comes from Mexico.

The teen couldn’t celebrate last year due to the pandemic, but this year she was able to have a small gathering for the celebration.

“It’s such a blessing and I’m so excited. I have my nanna here from San Diego, and so it’s amazing. I’m so glad I can have my family here today,” said Mallory Grucca, birthday girl.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list