Quinn Law Firm celebrates 100 years in Erie Video

One local law firm is celebrating a century in Erie. The Quinn Law Firm marked 100 years of business this week.

The party taking place at their offices on West Grandview Boulevard. Past and present employees, clients, friends, and family all celebrating the milestone.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper was also on hand to award the firm an official citation for their work in the community.

Partner at the firm, Jack Quinn, says, "Well, I think our lawyers have provided good service to their clients so the clients come back. And at a reasonable cost. I mean, no one wants to pay lawyer fees but if you keep them reasonable and do good work, people come back."

The Quinn Law Firm got its start on the 14th floor of the Baldwin Building in downtown Erie back in 1918.