Race, diversity and inclusion part of panel discussion at Martin Luther King Center

A conversation with a vital goal was taking place at the Martin Luther King Center in Erie on Friday night.

It was a panel discussion on the subjects of race, diversity, and inclusion.

What makes this discussion unique is that it was also being shown on YouTube.

Sonya Byes has produced and hosted Chatting with Sonya and Friends since November. She’s hoping that the show will push people to begin what can be uncomfortable conversations.

“Get out of your comfort zone and, like I was telling audience tonight, get out and volunteer and we can do this together. Erie is a great city.” Byes said.

Byes says her effort lines up with Mayor Joe Schember’s effort to eradicate racism in Erie.

