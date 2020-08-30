Racism has no Home Here marches peacefully through Edinboro

There was a peaceful march through Edinboro on Sunday afternoon.

Demonstrators said that they are breaking the silence and taking a stance against racism.

Here is more on how those marching handled some resistance from people outside of the march.

Some participants said that the march gave them a greater sense of community. The participants said that it is important to know that people care about one another.

Lydia Lathe, the organizer of the Racism Has No Home Here March through Edinboro said that leading up to the event there were threats of violence to discourage people from participating.

According to Lathe, she refused to cancel the march.

“Black people cannot cancel there blackness to avoid conflict with racists. So I in good conscience could not cancel this march to avoid the same issue,” said Lydia Lathe, Organizer of Peaceful March.

Though the march was non-violent, as participants walked through downtown Edinboro, they were met with lines of motorcycles with people revving their engines outside some businesses.

Some people were carrying guns which made one protester say that it made her feel unsafe.

“A lot of men with guns and that’s just sad to me because that just puts everybody on the defense in an already emotionally charged situation,” said Holly Ickes, March Attendee.

Some participants said that despite some interactions with counter protesters, the goal of strengthening the community was still obtained.

“Enthusiastic and fearless, young people from many different backgrounds and I was pleased to see that it was so many people,” said Abdullah Washington, March Attendee.

Washington added that he is glad participants stood for their convictions despite the obstacles they faced.

“Stand up regardless of the taunts of the fear-mangers and who we saw along this march as well. I think that’s powerful and I think we need more of it,” said Washington.

Participants said that they hope to have more events such as this one.