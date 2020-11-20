A large brush fire across the street from Girard High School in a corn field in Girard is growing, threatening homes a nearby church, and a wooded area. Girard, Lake City, Fairview and Platea fire departments are currently working to stop the fire which was first reported by Lake City Police just before 12:30 a.m. Friday. A viewer contacted us, saying some of the homes in the area were being evacuated. A Barber National Institute Adult Day Services facility is also being threatened by flames as well as Bethel Assembly of God.
We have a crew on the scene to help us bring you updates on this story as they become available.
Tune in to Good Morning Erie at 5 a.m. for all the details.
Raging Brush Fire in Girard Threatens Homes
A large brush fire across the street from Girard High School in a corn field in Girard is growing, threatening homes a nearby church, and a wooded area. Girard, Lake City, Fairview and Platea fire departments are currently working to stop the fire which was first reported by Lake City Police just before 12:30 a.m. Friday. A viewer contacted us, saying some of the homes in the area were being evacuated. A Barber National Institute Adult Day Services facility is also being threatened by flames as well as Bethel Assembly of God.