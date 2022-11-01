​(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – New railroad crossing improvements will shut down traffic in a section of Union City.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be fixing the railroad crossing surface at the intersection of Route 6 (Grand Army of the Republic Highway) and Route 8 (Main Street). According to a release, a portion of Route 8 and Route 6 will be closed to through traffic from Nov. 7 to 14.

A detour will be posted for Route 8 using Route 6, Route 19, Route 97, and Route 8. The detour for Route 6 will be posted using Route 89, Route 8, Route 97, Route 19, and Route 6.

There will be a temporary pedestrian crossing installed to accommodate those who need to walk through the area during construction. Pedestrians are advised to follow the marked path.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com