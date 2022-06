A section of one City of Erie roadway will be closed for railroad work beginning next week.

CSX Transportation will be fixing the railroad crossing near the intersection of East 12th Street and Downing Avenue.

Because of the repair work, a portion of 12th Street will be closed to through traffic.

A detour will be posted using Franklin Avenue, East Lake Road, and the Bayfront Parkway.

It is unclear at this time as to how long the closure will last.