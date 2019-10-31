Rain brings fishermen out for Steelhead Trout

The weather might have been frightful to some outside, but to others it was perfect for fishing time.

Fisherman were out casting for Steelhead Trout today. Some fishermen made their way to the waters around 5 a.m. this morning.

One fisherman saying this is the perfect weather for fishing because the rain brings the fish near the top of the water.

“As long as it isn’t too cold and you have a proper rain outfit on it isn’t too bad to fish in the rain,” said John Polick, Fisherman.

Polick adding over the past couple of days he has had a lot of luck catching Steelhead.