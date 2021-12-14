Rain gauge replaced at the Erie International Airport by Cleveland National Weather Service

The Cleveland National Weather Service made a trip to the Erie International Airport on December 14th to replace a rain gauge that was blown away by the storm over the weekend.

The eight inch rain gauge is used by snow observers to measure snowfall measurements throughout the winter season.

Having proper equipment is important for gathering accurate information and keeping the residents of Erie up to date.

“We’ll do the best to defend the folks here in Erie and their snowfall climatology and measurements they’ve done for us over the last several years. They’re dedicated staff and we’re here to support them just like they’re here to support us,” said Zach Sefcovic, Lead Forecaster for NWS Cleveland.

Snowfall measurements have been done in Erie since the 1800’s, and with the proper equipment they can keep that going.