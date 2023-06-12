After weeks of dry weather, the region finally got some much-needed rain.

The drought-like conditions spelled trouble for some farmers who rely on a regular supply of rainfall for their crops to grow.

While some can afford to water their fields during this time, others aren’t as fortunate.

“We needed rain. And there are farmers that need it more than I did,” said John Mason Sr., owner of Mason Farms, LLC.

Regardless of the dry spell the region has pushed through, Mason said it’s been quite an odd growing season — fluctuating from rain and frost warnings to extreme heat, dry conditions and finally back to rain.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it get this dry this quick. I mean, you’re not used to going by the first week or two in June and seeing brown lawns already. That’s something you see in August,” Mason added.

From the strange conditions, Mason explained his crops have taken a hit. He added about 50% of his grapes were wiped out by an early frost. That same frost harmed strawberries and impacted their ripeness.

But when fields turned bone dry, other crops like corn, soybeans and tomatoes don’t have nearly as much success sprouting.

Mason said for most crops, they really do need lots of water. But for one particular crop — strawberries — less is more.

“When we get two inches like this, or an inch and three quarters, we’re starting to get more and more berries ripe, then they’ll start to rot. When you get too much rain, they just don’t like wet weather,” Mason explained.

Thankfully, Mason has irrigation systems in place to help in a time like this.

“For somebody that doesn’t have irrigation, this is a godsend because stuff doesn’t grow without water just like we can’t live without water,” Mason said.