Rain tapers, briefly milder Monday

Erie, PA (WJET) – A warm front continues to glide north. Widespread light but steady rain will continue through predawn hours, before tapering to patchy drizzle through the Monday morning commute. Rainfall amounts by Monday morning will average around 1/2″.

Monday Planning Forecast.

A few more breaks of sunshine will return by late Monday morning into the middle of the afternoon. With the warm front to the North, a southwesterly wind ushers briefly milder air into the region for the afternoon. Highs will likely be in the mid 60s, with some areas possibly in the upper 60s, if enough sunshine can occur.

More showers, even a few rumbles of thunder develop by Monday evening, Monday night, and Tuesday. Rainfall amounts by Tuesday could reach 1″ to 1.5″. It will be a raw and blustery Tuesday, as much cooler air returns.

Rainfall projections through Tuesday.

There could be a few lingering showers into early Wednesday morning, then drying out for the afternoon, with more sunshine developing.

Low pressure arrives late week into next weekend.

We will get another break from the wet weather on Thursday, before yet another storm system arrives by Friday into next weekend. Another round of rain appears likely Friday into Saturday. As for Halloween, it does not look too scary at this point, with nothing worse than a leftover shower Sunday morning. Right now it looks mainly dry by the trick-or-treat hours.