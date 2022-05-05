Erie, PA (WJET) – Clouds will win out tonight into Friday, as moisture gathers in the Ohio valley in advance of low pressure that slides through Pennsylvania on Friday.

Some light rain will be likely through Friday, with areas to the south getting occasional steadier rain through the day. Expect a gray sky and a cool breeze, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday And Early Saturday Weather.

Light rain will linger into Saturday, especially through the 1st half of the day. But some sunshine returns, as breaks in the clouds develop by late in the day. Expect high temperatures in the mid 50s on Saturday. Expect more sunshine on Sunday for Mother’s Day, with highs in the lower to mid 60s. And the temperature will continue to increase through next week. Expect temperatures well into the 70s, and possibly 80s.