People had the chance to shake their groove “thangs” at the only disco dance in town.

The Disco Spectacular bringing back memories from the 70s. Prizes were given for the best retro outfit, dance and more. People had the chance to see spectacular lighting, effects and videos.

“Last year, we raised about $12,000 and we’re hoping to do that this year as well.” said Dan Hanson, Director of Development for Voices of Independence.

All funds raised goes to the organization Voices for Independence.