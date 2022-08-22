One of Erie’s best known musical families is working on a lasting legacy for some deserving local students.

The family of Paul Yoculan, who passed away on Christmas Eve in 2019 at the age of 82, is hosting a memorial dance on November 19 at Rainbow Gardens.

Proceeds from the event will help fund a scholarship fund at Mercyhurst Prep.

“Every year at least one deserving student and their family will benefit. A deserving student will benefit from a scholarship in Paul Yoculan’s name. I think he would have loved that and the fact that with the community’s help it will be an endowed scholarship means it goes on forever,” said Lisa Nietupski, Advancement Director for Mercyhurst Prep.

Mercyhurt Prep’s website describes Yoculan, Sr. as a longtime coach and mentor. Yoculan is remembered as a “caring and generous man who positively impacted many, many lives.”

