One local organization is raising money for a good cause at their annual event.

Raising A Rare held a fundraiser on March 26 to raise money for medical research for Lamb-Shaffer Syndrome.

The different activities used to raise money include designer purse bingo, tip boards, Chinese auction, 50/50, and the high dollar auction.

Raising A Rare is also planning to implement a fund to support families affected by Lamb-Shaffers Syndrome.

Organizers of the fundraiser shared their hopes for the event this year.

“Last year we had to have an outdoor event which was a little difficult, but now that we’re able to be indoors it’s a lot. A lot more people are a lot more receptive to it,” said Elizabeth Foor, President of Raising A Rare.

For more information on how to make a donation to the Raising A Rare Fundraiser, click here.