Rally against gun violence bill held at Griswold Park

Chants of protest and change outside Senator Dan Laughlin’s office could be heard this afternoon.

A group of about 30 people rallied to oppose his support of what the protesters are calling a dangerous firearm bill.

Last week Governor Tom Wolf vetoed the bill.

Over 30 people showed up for the rally in Griswold Park while chanting and holding up signs that read,

“This is not the gun reform we need” and “Protect kids not guns.”

Their message was loud and clear, to hold Laughlin accountable for supporting what they call “dangerous legislation.”

“We know that states that have passed this kind of legislation have seen increased rates of gun violence, and homicides, and increased aggravated assault and we really can’t afford that. Gun violence is surging across Pennsylvania, across Erie, and we need to make communities safer not more dangerous,” said Josh Fleitman from Ceasefire PA.

Fleitman said that Governor Wolf’s veto of the bill has nothing to do with the way Laughlin voted.

“He knew full well that he had a whole lot of constituents here that were asking to vote know. He knows the data about how it will make communities less safe. So we are disappointed with him on voting with the gun lobby and with gun extremists as opposed with people that are clamoring for safer communities,” said Fleitman.

Gun violence has touched the life of one protester we spoke to today.

Vanessa Belen’s son was shot to death back in 2015.

“Since then there have been other lives lost and it’s senseless I mean how many more lives do we need to lose in order for safe laws to be passed, said Vanessa Belen, Lost Son to Gun Violence.

We did reach out to Senator Laughlin for comment but he did not get back to us.

